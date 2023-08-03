Retired former WWE Superstar claims 'there's not a doctor alive who would clear him' to return

Despite seemingly poised to make an in-ring appearance, former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn has just announced that doctors may never clear him. He mentioned this during his confrontation with Jack Perry earlier tonight on Dynamite.

Last week, Jack Perry called out the ECW originals, after disrespecting the FTW Championship, and Lynn was the one who answered the call. He mentioned that he wanted to beat up Perry, but due to the champion being unprepared to compete, he moved the fight to this week.

Jerry Lynn did not turn back on his promise to appear in front of Perry on this week's episode of Dynamite. However, the former WWE star made the revelation that he would not be cleared to compete in the ring, no matter what the case was.

"I don't run the show around here, and with all the plates and screws in my neck, there's not a doctor alive who would clear me to get back in that ring."

Jack Perry might have made a mistake by calling out the legends, and he may start to regret that decision after tonight. Former WWE star, Jerry Lynn, could just be the first of many icons to confront the FTW Champion.

