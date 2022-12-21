Retired WWE legend says he would have loved to form an alliance with Miro in AEW

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently named Miro and former AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers as stars he would have loved to work with.

Roberts is now a manager in All Elite Wrestling star and has been alongside Lance Archer. Meanwhile, Miro debuted in AEW on September 9, 2020. He briefly formed an alliance with Kip Sabian before becoming the TNT Champion. God's Favorite Champion returned from being sidelined with injury on the June 1, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

The Lucha Brothers (Ray Fenix and Penta El Zero M) are one of the most decorated tag teams in the company. They are former tag team champions and currently hold the Trios titles alongside Pac.

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts mentioned some wrestlers in AEW and one former WWE talent who he wanted to work with.

The Hall of Famer stated that he would have been great with Miro and the Lucha Brothers in AEW.

“I think I’d have been great with them [The Lucha Brothers]. There’s other people too. Miro. I think I’d have been good with Miro,” said Roberts. [H/T Cultaholic]

Tommy Dignan @Dignan92 @Cultaholic Jake Roberts as Miro's Manager I could see working. Really go for the religious aspect of Miro's character and his want to "redeem" people, or actually redeem people as a babyface. Either way works tbh. @Cultaholic Jake Roberts as Miro's Manager I could see working. Really go for the religious aspect of Miro's character and his want to "redeem" people, or actually redeem people as a babyface. Either way works tbh.

Miro's 'Rusev Day' push in WWE was abruptly halted, according to Road Dogg

WWE legend Road Dogg recently commented on why Vince McMahon decided to halt the push for Miro's WWE gimmick, Rusev Day.

Soon after SummerSlam 2017, Miro would form an alliance with Aiden English and started a gimmick called Rusev Day, where he would proclaim that every day was "Rusev Day." During the run, the former WWE star enjoyed a lot of love from fans and even vied for multiple titles.

Road Dogg recently commented on why the former Chairman stopped the push. He stated that his ideas would get shot down as the company decided not to pursue the gimmick any longer.

"We saw Rusev Day getting over," Road Dogg said. "I honestly don't know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren't. When I say we weren't pushing it didn't go away. It didn't just disappear. We just weren't doing anything with it anymore. Every time I would pitch something, it would get shot down. So I don't know what happened." [H/T Wrestling News]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Rusev Day was SO over. Rusev Day was SO over. https://t.co/dQ3ujWedUb

Miro is currently sporadic with his appearances on AEW programming. His last match for the company came in September 2022 at All Out, where he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat The House of Black.

