Vince McMahon abruptly stopped 36-year-old Superstars push according to WWE Hall of Famer

During his time as the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon has made many questionable choices. The most common occurrence was ending superstars' pushes abruptly. Road Dogg recently revealed that McMahon ended Rusev's (aka Miro) push out of nowhere.

Rusev (aka Miro) made his main roster debut under Vince McMahon's old regime. However, The Bulgarian Brute was never able to win a major championship in the company regardless of being embraced by the WWE Universe.

In 2020, Rusev left the company and made his way to AEW. Speaking on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg mentioned how McMahon abruptly ended Rusev and Rusev Day in WWE:

"We saw Rusev Day getting over," Road Dogg said. "I honestly don't know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren't. When I say we weren't pushing it didn't go away. It didn't just disappear. We just weren't doing anything with it anymore. Every time I would pitch something, it would get shot down. So I don't know what happened." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Oh...You Didn't Know Podcast @youdidntknowpod



The Riott Squad debuted in November 2017 and quickly made an impact on the main roster.



: COTC 2017 is available NOW! Get exclusive clips and more at



@BrianRDJames "We needed a shot in the arm and these ladies were all VERY talented."The Riott Squad debuted in November 2017 and quickly made an impact on the main roster. #OUDK : COTC 2017 is available NOW! Get exclusive clips and more at youtube.com/@dogg "We needed a shot in the arm and these ladies were all VERY talented."The Riott Squad debuted in November 2017 and quickly made an impact on the main roster.#OUDK: COTC 2017 is available NOW! Get exclusive clips and more at youtube.com/@dogg@BrianRDJames https://t.co/sD9r343dhD

Fans were behind Rusev's character for a while until McMahon decided to pull the plug and ended Rusev Day as Aiden English turned on the Bulgarian Brute.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Washington Commanders this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

What did Rusev do under Vince McMahon's old regime in WWE?

In 2014, Rusev transitioned from Triple H's NXT to Vince McMahon's main roster after he appeared as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match. He became a staple on the red brand after WrestleMania 30.

In his first year, he defeated Sheamus to win the United States Championship and aided the Authority on several occasions. He also joined Team Authority for WWE Survivor Series 2014 and lost.

Miro @ToBeMiro I wish you a Merry Christmas I wish you a Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 https://t.co/NzS7JEAANv

Rusev spent the next few years in the mid-card division where he became the United States Champion on three occasions. Under McMahon's regime, the Bulgarian Brute was underutilized and his push was abruptly stopped during the rise of Rusev Day on SmackDown.

Before leaving the company, Rusev was involved in a love triangle storyline between his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley. During the Pandemic Era, he was released from the company and joined AEW, where he became the TNT Champion.

Do you want to see Vince McMahon return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes