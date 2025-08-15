"Retirement home pop," "Just come home already" - Fans react after Mercedes Mone receives underwhelming crowd reaction on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been one of the top women in the promotion, but things might have changed after her first loss in All Elite Wrestling. She lost her first match against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Her taking the pin at the event might have a deeper impact than many think. Despite holding eight championships, she is struggling to rise from the heartbreaking defeat.The CEO returned to the company last week and received a warm welcome from fans, as she had been away for a while. She then crossed paths with Storm and the new All Elite star, Alex Windsor. On this week's Dynamite, Mercedes Mone teamed up with the Triangle of Madness members, Thekla and Skye Blue, to face Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, the TBS Champion and the company lost the bout.A clip of Mercedes Mone's entrance has been going viral on social media, with many believing she received no reaction from the crowd during her latest Dynamite entrance.Fans brutally trolled the TBS Champion as the crowd didn't seem excited for her. Many claimed that joining AEW was a mistake and she should go back to WWE.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Heavenly Heel Hamlin @TortfnHamlinLINK@PowerfulKingJJ Watch out man... she's got 97 lawyers that will come after you.The 3 Count: A Wrestling Pod @The3CountPodLINK@PowerfulKingJJ It might not have sounded like that on the TV but as someone who was there they were saying CEOBiggest Critic @YaBiggestCriticLINK@PowerfulKingJJ Just come home already damnMr. No Days Off 🇯🇲 @ThtsGr8LINK@PowerfulKingJJ She has been played out since she left WWE. Why do she have all those belts?Scrotie McBoogerballs @KirkLaz2LINK@PowerfulKingJJ Retirement home pop.olly✨ @safetynetyLINK@PowerfulKingJJ i had a feeling this was gonna happen. she should've never gone to aew. she's not getting any betterMercedes Mone draws a major comparison between AEW and WWEThe CEO was an integral part of the sports entertainment juggernaut and spent many years in the promotion.While speaking on Marking Out, Mercedes Mone claimed that there is a huge difference between AEW and WWE's locker rooms, and that the women in All Elite Wrestling seem to have a 'hunger.'“For me, it’s night and day—When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if she manages to become popular among the fans.