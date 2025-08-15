  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Retirement home pop," "Just come home already" - Fans react after Mercedes Mone receives underwhelming crowd reaction on AEW Dynamite

"Retirement home pop," "Just come home already" - Fans react after Mercedes Mone receives underwhelming crowd reaction on AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 15, 2025 03:13 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the TBS Champion [Image Credit: star
Mercedes Mone is the TBS Champion [Image Credit: star's X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been one of the top women in the promotion, but things might have changed after her first loss in All Elite Wrestling. She lost her first match against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. Her taking the pin at the event might have a deeper impact than many think. Despite holding eight championships, she is struggling to rise from the heartbreaking defeat.

Ad

The CEO returned to the company last week and received a warm welcome from fans, as she had been away for a while. She then crossed paths with Storm and the new All Elite star, Alex Windsor. On this week's Dynamite, Mercedes Mone teamed up with the Triangle of Madness members, Thekla and Skye Blue, to face Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, the TBS Champion and the company lost the bout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A clip of Mercedes Mone's entrance has been going viral on social media, with many believing she received no reaction from the crowd during her latest Dynamite entrance.

Ad

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Fans brutally trolled the TBS Champion as the crowd didn't seem excited for her. Many claimed that joining AEW was a mistake and she should go back to WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Mercedes Mone draws a major comparison between AEW and WWE

The CEO was an integral part of the sports entertainment juggernaut and spent many years in the promotion.

While speaking on Marking Out, Mercedes Mone claimed that there is a huge difference between AEW and WWE's locker rooms, and that the women in All Elite Wrestling seem to have a 'hunger.'

Ad
“For me, it’s night and day—When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. They fire me up," she said.

It will be interesting to see if she manages to become popular among the fans.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications