"Return as commissioner of WWE?" - Wrestling fans are convinced recently turned heel AEW personnel will jump ship under Triple H's regime very soon

WWE legend and current AEW personality William Regal turned heel last night at Full Gear to help MJF win the world title against his protege Jon Moxley. In the wake of the events, fans have presented interesting theories that Regal might move to his former workplace and reunite with Triple H.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno stated that he believes Regal will return to the sports entertainment giant to become The Game's right-hand man once again. The WCW veteran added that the former Intercontinental Champion will be a huge name there.

The Twitterverse immediately gave their reactions to the said podcast episode when a netizen claimed that Regal won't be around in All Elite Wrestling for too long.

Niccolò @Makavelimademe Don’t think Regal will be in AEW for much longer.



Konan seemed to allude to it on Keepin 100. Don’t think Regal will be in AEW for much longer.Konan seemed to allude to it on Keepin 100.

Another user wanted to see The Gentleman Villain return to his old role in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Another fan said that working alongside Triple H was where Regal really belonged and that NXT was his baby.

Other fans presented speculation of their own.

All-class @Allclass9 @Makavelimademe His contract I heard was for 1 year and I heard he was heading back to wwe at end of his 1 year. @Makavelimademe His contract I heard was for 1 year and I heard he was heading back to wwe at end of his 1 year.

Jim Harter @JimHarterSBN @Makavelimademe I think his contract expires soon. He wants to go back to WWE and work for his old buddy Trips. @Makavelimademe I think his contract expires soon. He wants to go back to WWE and work for his old buddy Trips.

In addition, a couple of users thought that The Gentleman Villain wasn't really a good fit for Tony Khan's company.

Michael Symons @MikexWWE @Makavelimademe He can’t be MJFs manager as he’s a foot taller even slouched over. @Makavelimademe He can’t be MJFs manager as he’s a foot taller even slouched over.

Finally, some fans pointed out that the locker room problems are what prompted William Regal to move to WWE.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @Makavelimademe @JobberNationTV Yeah, Regal with all his experience, took a glance around that locker room, and probably said to himself “I got to get the bloody hell out of here“. @Makavelimademe @JobberNationTV Yeah, Regal with all his experience, took a glance around that locker room, and probably said to himself “I got to get the bloody hell out of here“.

james dub @jamesdub7 @DemonEvilMuscle @Makavelimademe @JobberNationTV i guaranteed he tried his best to teach but half them dont wanna learn even if its from one of the smartest to ever do it @DemonEvilMuscle @Makavelimademe @JobberNationTV i guaranteed he tried his best to teach but half them dont wanna learn even if its from one of the smartest to ever do it

Regal debuted in AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6 after getting released by WWE on January 5.

WWE legend William Regal isn't afraid of getting the boot from AEW

Clarifying some comments on the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal didn't show any fear if Tony Khan considered firing him from AEW.

It came after the former WWE personality said that NXT UK was his "passion project" when the company decided to close the curtain on the international brand.

The statement led to rumors that people within AEW were upset about his statements.

"If I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up for them, then so be it. Because 'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had from it. And if they don't like that, they can get stuffed. And if they wanna take me up on that, make sure they know what they're doing."

William Regal forever NXT 2014-2019 was as great a wrestling product as you could ever wish to watch. William Regal was an integral part of all that success. He is a genius, whether that’s as a wrestler, an on screen character, a trainer, a scout, you name itWilliam Regal forever NXT 2014-2019 was as great a wrestling product as you could ever wish to watch. William Regal was an integral part of all that success. He is a genius, whether that’s as a wrestler, an on screen character, a trainer, a scout, you name itWilliam Regal forever ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/jn48D84ycb

William Regal will have a lot to answer for when he returns to the AEW following his antics at Full Gear. Jon Moxley, who was betrayed by Regal, was in shock following the pay-per-view.

It remains to be seen when the former NXT General Manager will return to AEW and what he has to say to defend his actions.

Do you think William Regal will return to WWE after his AEW stint? Sound off in the comments section.

