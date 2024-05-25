"Return of the Nation of Violence" - Fans excited as Samoa Joe could form new faction with 2 top AEW stars

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe featured on the latest edition of Rampage, where he locked horns with debutant Dom Kubrick. The former WWE Superstar displayed a clinical performance as he dismantled the newcomer in just over two minutes.

This was Joe's second singles match on AEW TV following his World Title loss to Swerve Strickland at Dynasty last month. The former world champion locked horns with Isiah Kassidy on the May 1, 2024, episode of Dynamite and emerged victorious.

Following his latest victory over Dom Kubrick, The Samoan Submission Machine shared a backstage segment with former FTW Champion HOOK and former IWGP Tag Team Champion Katsuyori Shibata.

The 45-year-old reminded the duo of ''what they can be,'' which got fans excited about Joe possibly allying with HOOK and Shibata.

Some fans remembered Samoa Joe's run in TNA Wrestling as the Nation of Violence, where he played a sadistic killer who brandished a big knife. One of the unique aspects of the run was the face paint that Joe had. The run was limited to a few months, as Joe joined forces with the Main Event Mafia, which comprised Kurt Angle, Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and Scott Steiner.

"Give me this team," another fan demanded.

"This is a good move if they follow through," one post read.

"Samoa Joe’s Dojo," one fan wrote.

One fan suggested a possible one-on-one match between Samoa Joe and HOOK for the FTW Champion, with The Samoan Submission Machine coming out trumps.

"These feel like HD ECW backstage segments! Love it!" another post read.

Meanwhile, Katsuyori Shibata and HOOK defeated Bryan Keith in the FTW Title Three-Way Eliminator Match on the latest episode of Dynamite, making them move further in the quest for gold. HOOK lost his FTW Championship to Chris Jericho at the Dynasty pay-per-view last month.

Bill Apter believes Samoa Joe will get his rematch soon

Samoa Joe is a popular wrestler and has an organic following. The former AEW World Champion lost his title to Swerve Strickland at Dynasty last month. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that The Samoan Submission Machine will soon have another shot at the World Championship.

"I'm taking color out of the equation. It was Swerve Strickland; it's his house; he did a great job! He's been around for many years in CZW [Combat Zone Wrestling] and in so many of the other independents and in Japan, and it's about time he did this. We haven't seen the last of Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe is one of the toughest shooters ever, and I'm sure he'll be back, and maybe there'll be some rematches,'' he said.

While Joe waits for another shot at the AEW World Title, former TNT Champion Christian Cage will look to claim his maiden world championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion when he squares off against reigning champion Swerve Strickland at Double or Nothing this weekend.

