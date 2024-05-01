"We haven't seen the last of Samoa Joe" - Former AEW Champion could have a massive rematch soon, says legend (Exclusive)

A legend believes that a former AEW Champion Samoa Joe may return soon even though he recently lost his AEW World Championship.

After Joe won the AEW World Championship from MJF at World's End, he went on a dominant run as champion and defended the title in dominating fashion. However, he met his match in Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. The two men battled in a spectacular contest that saw Strickland emerge as the winner and the new AEW World Champion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter believes that Joe could return soon and have his rematch against Swerve Strickland:

"I'm taking color out of the equation. It was Swerve Strickland it's his house he did a great job. He's been around for many years and CZW and so many of the other independents and in Japan and it's about time he did this. We haven't seen the last of Samoa Joe. Samoa Joe is one of the toughest shooters ever and I'm sure he'll be back and maybe there'll be some rematches." [3:44 - 4:12]

Swerve Strickland gave his honest thoughts on Samoa Joe after their clash

Swerve Strickland has been to war multiple times in the last. He faced and defeated Hangman Adam Page in a brutal Texas Deathmatch. He then faced both Page and Joe in a triple-threat match. However, his singles match against Samoa Joe may have been the biggest war of his life.

Following the match, Swerve interviewed with Renee Paquette where he praised Joe for being a force of a champion:

"A legend, a force of a champion, out of all the champions in All Elite Wrestling, which there aren't many. We can count them on two hands. He was probably the biggest task out of any of them. They are all great performers, they are all legends, they are all legends in the making, but Samoa Joe just felt different. He felt like a titan. (...) What do you do to take this guy down? Shout out to him for holding it down for the last couple of months, he has been, like a dominant champion," Swerve said. (09:55 - 10:25)

It will be interesting to see if Joe will return for a rematch against the man who beat him for the title.