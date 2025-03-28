Returning AEW star issues bold message ahead of Collision

A returning AEW star has issued a bold message ahead of Collision. This is going to set up a great match and show this week.

Jamie Hayter was away from the ring for over a year after losing her Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing in 2023. It was revealed afterward that she had suffered two herniated discs in her back, which nearly forced her to retire from wrestling.

However, she made her return at All In in August of last year, where she confronted Saraya. Since then, she has slowly been coming into the thick of things. She is now scheduled to face Queen Aminata on Collision this week, and she has sent an ominous message to her opponent.

Taking to X/Twitter, she wrote:

“The fire burns, the journey continues. See you Saturday. #AEWCollision.”

Jamie Hayter reveals she had panic attacks before AEW return

Jamie Hayter made her long-awaited return at All In last year. Fortunately for her, the event took place in her home country of England, with Wembley Stadium in London hosting it.

Immediately after the event, she sat down for an interview with Renee Paquette and said that she almost had a panic attack. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, she said:

“Well, I definitely had a couple of panic attacks. I was so nervous but so happy to be back. I don't think anything could have been better than home. Nothing beats home, does it? It was a great moment.”

It was great to see Jamie Hayter come back after all that time and having to see her take part in full time action will no doubt make Tony Khan happy. She will hope that her match with Queen Aminata on AEW Collision will set her on the path to reclaiming the Women’s Title once again.

