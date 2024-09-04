AEW star confesses she had a "couple of panic attacks" before return

AEW fans recently witnessed the return of a popular female star. Jamie Hayter made a surprise comeback at All In last month. In an interview, Hayter revealed she was very nervous before her appearance in London, England.

At All In: London, Hayter made her return after being absent from the company for 15 months and confronted Saraya. She was sporting a new look with orange hair.

Jamie Hayter recently sat down for an interview on AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette. During the conversation, Paquette asked the former champion to describe how she felt before her big return at All In on August 25, 2024. Hayter replied:

"Well, I definitely had a couple of panic attacks. I was so nervous but so happy to be back. I don't think anything could have been better than home. Nothing beats home, does it? It was a great moment."

Trending

Hayter also disclosed how her family reacted to her appearance at Wembley Stadium.

"My family were in the crowd as well. They haven't seen me do anything wrestling-related in the UK since 2017 in front of maybe 20 people in a little community center in Southampton. They did [flip out when that whole stadium started screaming]. My mom set her arthritis off and she was clapping away. It was an exciting day. It was really fun."

Returning AEW star Jamie Hayter opens up about her injury

The last time fans saw Jamie Hayter before All In 2024 was at the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She lost her Women's World Title to Toni Storm on the show. Following this, she went on a break to treat an injury.

Expand Tweet

In the same interview with Renee Paquette, Hayter revealed that she had herniated two discs in her back but was completely unaware of her condition until she couldn't even do normal stuff like walk or stand up straight. Luckily, she didn't have to go under the knife to treat her injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback