Returning AEW star surprisingly loses on Dynamite 

A fan favorite AEW star made his return on Dynamite this week, but was greeted with a loss.

The star in question, Bandido, was absent from All Elite Wrestling until this week's Dynamite. Debuting in AEW last year, he immediately impressed fans and veterans with his strength coupled with a feisty move-set. While he did not win a lot of matches, his talent led to him being signed by Tony Khan soon afterwards.

Despite signing, Bandido had not been featured in the weekly programming much. Tony Khan later revealed that the star was facing visa issues, leading to a delay in his reappearance. This week on Dynamite, he finally made his return to face off against Orange Cassidy.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Bandido just did this Suplex with ONE ARM on tonight’s AEW Dynamite (04.26.2023) Bandido just did this Suplex with ONE ARM on tonight’s AEW Dynamite (04.26.2023)https://t.co/OMNJDJaXzs

The match also had the international championship on the line, raising the stakes. While Bandido seemed to be in control for the majority of the bout, Cassidy was able to turn the tables and get a pinfall victory to retain his title.

The two stars also commended each other after the match, making it clear that there was no bad blood between them. A short backstage interview with the two closed out the segment.

I like brutal stuff @Ur_FavAlien Idc if it doesn’t make sense I need more Bandido and Orange content they are so stupid Idc if it doesn’t make sense I need more Bandido and Orange content they are so stupid https://t.co/zTKg8t8ROq

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bandido in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Do you think Bandido should have won the match against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes