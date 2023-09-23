Returning former WWE Champion's match announced for AEW Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's match for his AEW return tomorrow on Collision has just been revealed tonight on Rampage.

Moments before Rampage's main event, AEW commentators usually give a run-down of the matches that will take place on Collision the next night. It was revealed that RVD will be making his return to tag team action.

While RVD was announced to be returning to Collision this week, details regarding his match had not been revealed until today.

The former Intercontinental Champion will team up with FTW Champion Hook, to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, formerly of the Jericho Appreciation Society. This will be a full circle moment, as RVD had previously worked with Hook's dad, Taz, back in ECW.

This will be the WWE Hall of Famer's second match with the promotion. He made his debut a month and a half ago, in a loss during an FTW Championship title match against Jack Perry.

He now has the chance to get his first win on the promotion, alongside a second-generation star in Hook.

