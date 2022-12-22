Returning WWE Superstar under Triple H's regime spotted with current AEW stars

WWE has undergone a number of changes under Triple H, and as such, stars from the promotion and AEW have been more public with their appearances together. Drew Gulak was recently spotted with Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Biff Busick (aka Oney Lorcan).

The four stars are best known for their tenure in WWE 205Live - the short-lived brand that solely featured Cruiserweight stars. Both Nese and Gulak even held the brand's NXT Cruiserweight Championship, which has since been combined with the developmental brand's world championship.

The former colleagues all met up recently to catch up, with Ari Daivari sharing a selfie that Gulak took while wearing a 205 T-shirt.

"It's always fun catching up! #205Live" - Daivari Tweeted.

Some fans are already speculating that this could mean that the men were planning on a way they could all return to the Triple H-led promotion, especially since it seemed more like a professional sit-down.

The WWE Superstar was also spotted with two other AEW personnel not too long ago

The USA recently enjoyed this year's MLB World Series, and many wrestlers attended the various games. During the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros game, Drew Gulak was spotted alongside Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg.

The three men coincidentally were all supporters of the Phillies and likely celebrated the team's victory afterwards. AEW and WWE stars initially didn't spend too much time in public together, especially during the "Wednesday Night Wars." The relationship between the promotions might also have lightened up a bit since Triple H took the helm.

Despite this, fans continue to clamor for shocking jumps from one promotion to another, especially after The Game began to bring back stars who Vince McMahon originally released.

