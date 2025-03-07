Rey Fenix issues first message after finally securing his AEW exit ahead of rumored WWE move

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix has finally sent a message after his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fenix is expected to follow in his brother Penta's footsteps and sign with WWE.

Last year, rumors began to spread about Penta and Rey Fenix potentially leaving AEW to sign with WWE. Penta did leave the promotion last year; however, All Elite Wrestling prevented Rey Fenix from leaving by adding injury time to his contract. The situation between the promotion and Fenix seemingly got sorted out, which led to his release a couple of weeks ago. Rey Fenix is expected to join WWE very soon and could end up on the WrestleMania 41 card.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Rey Fenix thanked the wrestling fans for their support by sharing a heartfelt message.

“Gracias por todo su amor ❤️ los amo. Thanks for all your love ❤️ I love you all. #Animo #MexaKing.”

Tony Khan on the recent AEW releases

Tony Khan granted stars like Rey Fenix, Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) their AEW releases. Many slammed Khan for holding them in the promotion against their will, and the All Elite Honcho has finally addressed the situation.

During the AEW Revolution 2025 media call, Tony Khan stated that releasing the talent seemed like the right call for the company. He acknowledged handling each talent on a case-by-case basis and eventually ended up granting them their releases.

"It felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved at this point. That's the thinking behind that. It's on a case by case basis and they are all different situations. In this case, they did have similar outcomes. It's fair to ask why now and why I wouldn't have done that before. I just decided that's what I thought was the right thing to do at this point," said Khan. [H/T - Fightful]

The fans will have to wait and see if some more All Elite Wrestling releases are on the way.

