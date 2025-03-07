WWE expected to sign blockbuster name soon - Reports

A top name coming to WWE has been a topic of discussion over the last few months. This comes after reports that the star may be arriving in the company very soon.

Rey Fenix has clearly not been happy with his signing to AEW, and an even bigger spotlight was placed on the issue when the company signed Penta. Now, there's finally an update about Fenix.

Recently, there was a report that, after months of speculation, Rey Fenix is finally a free agent and is no longer with AEW. He had asked for his release, and now he is no longer with the company, having been removed from the official roster and reported as a free agent.

Fightful Select has reported that Rey Fenix is not only a free agent but is also expected to sign with WWE soon, if he has not already. The report noted that he's expected to get medicals done with the company very soon as well.

On top of that, the report stated that there was already a lot of brainstorming going on for merchandising ideas related to Fenix. If the star has not signed already, then he will soon unless something unexpected happens.

Triple H was actively involved in making Penta's WWE debut huge, with his entrance and everything else. It remains to be seen what The Game has planned for Fenix.

