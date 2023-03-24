Rey Mysterio is "gonna retire" and pass the torch to RAW Superstar, says WWE veteran 

According to WWE veteran Vickie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio is about to retire and in the process, he will be passing the torch to one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio.

The AEW manager was recently interviewed on the Whole Story podcast. She shared her honest thoughts about Rey Mysterio and believed that he was nearing retirement and thus would pass the torch to his son.

Dominik Mysterio has been demanding a WrestleMania match against his father but the Master of the 619 has been denying the challenge.

Vickie recently opened up about the feud. While the match is yet to be made official, she predicted that Dominik would be the one to win the match. She believed that this would be a 'passing of the torch' moment as Rey Mysterio was nearing his retirement.

"I'm gonna say, Dominik, because he's a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he's gonna retire," Vickie Guerrero said.

Vickie also stated that she was surprised to see the resemblance between Dominik Mysterio and her late husband and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

She mentioned that she spoke with Dom about the same and that he had the privilege of keeping the former World Heavyweight Champion alive in the storyline with Rey and that Dom had her support throughout.

"It was remarkable how much they looked alike. I told Dominik, 'You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Vickie Guerrero wished to be part of the current storyline involving Rey and Dominik Mysterio in WWE

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran mentioned that the father-son duo is having a lot of fun feuding with each other and wished that she could have been a part of it in some way or the other.

"My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it! I just think 'Man, they're having so much fun,'" she said.

While the Judgment Day member wants to wrestle his father at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rey Mysterio is determined to never fight with his own blood.

