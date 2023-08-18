Rhea Ripley can plead with Triple H and WWE to bring back released Superstar, thinks veteran

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently brought up the idea of Rhea Ripley asking the management to go after her soon-to-be husband, Buddy Matthews, and how she could convince them due to her standing within the company.

Matthews previously worked for WWE until 2020. He has accumulated several major accolades, including reigns as Cruiserweight Champion, and he made an impact in the tag team division, as he held the NXT and RAW Tag Team Titles, respectively.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette mentioned how due to her standing in the company, the Women's World Champion might have enough pull to convince Triple H and management that they should re-sign Buddy Matthews.

Cornette even mentioned his role as a member of the House of Black and how AEW gave him the worst name in professional wrestling.

"Maybe somehow... since she's getting more cachet in the industry, she can plead her case to the WWE officials, and say 'Hey, my soon to be husband, great body, great athlete, works his a** off, and he's f***ing stuck with two other fu****g guys crowding him and he's got the sh***iest name in wrestling," he said. [0:30-0:55]

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement photos surface online

Following the announcement of their engagement last week, the group posted Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews's engagement photos online, which made it all possible.

As seen in the photo slideshow below, the couple shared a simple but meaningful moment on the beaches of Florida. The pair can be seen sharing their milestone on a white-sand beach with a picnic setting.

Although in rival companies, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have continuously provided updates regarding their interactions outside the ring. Could there be a possibility that the couple get to work with each other in the near future? Only time will tell.

