Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement photos break the internet! Every WWE fan needs to see this

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' engagement pictures surfaced on the internet earlier today. This was following the announcement of their engagement exactly a week ago.

The two Australians started dating back in 2020, and now three years later, they have just been engaged. The pair met in WWE but have become superstars from rival promotions, as Matthews moved to AEW and joined the House of Black.

On Instagram, user @capturedbyeellephoto showed their photoshoot with Ripley and Matthews. They described how the entire proposal went and provided specific details regarding the picnic and the engagement ring.

You can check the photos below:

Rhea Ripley says she might be able to convince Buddy Matthews to go back to WWE

Rhea Ripley mentioned a few months before how she might be able to convince AEW star Buddy Matthews to go back to WWE. Buddy joined the company back in 2013 and competed under NXT for a period of time. He even became NXT Tag Team Champions with Wesley Blake.

Via an interview with Gery Roif back in April, the Women's World Champion was asked if Buddy Matthews would ever consider leaving AEW to go back to WWE. She mentioned that, in general, she was very convincing and she could get it done.

She also discussed how she was doing well with the Judgment Day for the meantime and left everything to the future.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:04]

A huge congratulations again to the power couple. Both Ripley and Matthews are still champions and doing very well in their respective promotions. They are definitely winning in and out of the ring.

What are your thoughts on the engagement pictures of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here