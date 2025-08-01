  • home icon
Rhea Ripley drops a naughty comment on husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews' latest Instagram post

By Sujay
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:37 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left) and Buddy Matthews (right). (Image credits: Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley (left) and Buddy Matthews (right) [Image credits: Rhea Ripley's Twitter page & AEW YouTube channel]

Rhea Ripley has dropped a naughty comment on her husband and AEW star Buddy Matthews’ latest Instagram post. This will surely set the pulses racing, and the fans will be talking about it for days.

Ripley and Buddy have not been shy when it comes to showing off their love to each other in public, especially when it comes to social media. The two stars have constantly gone the extra mile with their admiration for one another.

Buddy recently posted a video of himself working out, and it was an impressive workout set. WWE star Rhea Ripley wasted no time commenting on his post and sent out a naughty message. She wrote:

“Juicy 😍.”
Ripley&#039;s comment on Instagram
Ripley's comment on Instagram

It is clear to see just how much she admires her husband and will go the extra mile to show off her love for him on social media, regardless of what people think.

Rhea Ripley not sure if Buddy Matthews will return to WWE

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews work in two opposing companies, but they have not shied away from showing love to each other.

In a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Ripley spoke about her husband and said that she was not sure if he would come back to WWE. She said:

“It's hard to really tell, coz like if you asked me beforehand, I would have said that it would have never happened in the first place. But then, there we were, me and Dom. It's hard to tell what the future holds and like there's just so many possibilities that could potentially happen. Like I don't know if my husband will ever come back. I don't know, if he does come back, then we could do something on TV. I don't know, anything could really happen.”

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the future and whether or not Buddy Matthews will move to WWE.

