Rhea Ripley posts a hilarious picture with Buddy Matthews amid his AEW hiatus

The former WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley shared a picture with the AEW star, Buddy Matthews, amid his lengthy absence. Buddy has not been on TV for the past several months.

Rhea Ripley shared a snap with her husband, Buddy Matthews, as they seemingly spent some quality time together. The couple tied the knot last year after dating for several years. Rhea and Buddy are also considered a power couple among the wrestling community, and the two often express love for each other through social media and interviews.

Recently, Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious picture with her better half, Buddy Matthews, on her story. In the picture, Buddy is seen flexing his muscles while Ripley is clicking a mirror selfie from behind.

Ripley's Instagram story featuring the AEW star, Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews has been absent from AEW TV since his last match at Grand Slam Australia in February. He challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship in a losing cause.

Rhea Ripley once hated Buddy Matthews

While Rhea Ripley is his loving wife currently, Buddy Matthews revealed that Rhea used to hate him once. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet earlier this year, Buddy recalled his time wrestling in Australia and Rhea being in the crowd and hating him:

"She [Ripley] used to watch me when I wrestled in Australia. Yeah, she was in the crowd, and she HATED me. And she still, to this day—there was this girl, her name was Sway, and I was a heel back then, so one of the angles was she did something, and I just rifled this forearm off on her and dropped her. She thought—she's probably scarred by this, but she remembers it. She hated me."

Ripley is slated for a tag match at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth this Saturday, as she teams with Iyo Sky to take on The Kabuki Warriors. On the other hand, there is no official announcement on when Buddy Matthews will return to AEW TV.

