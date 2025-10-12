  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley reacts to Buddy Matthews' heartfelt message to her

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:55 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley [Image via Matthews' Instagram]

Rhea Ripley celebrated her 29th birthday this past week, receiving warm wishes from fans, friends, and family across the WWE Universe. To mark the occasion, her husband, Buddy Matthews, also shared a heartfelt message for her.

In an Instagram post, Matthews shared a picture of himself with The Eradicator with a heartfelt caption. He expressed his admiration for his wife's beauty. The AEW star expressed his wish to spend many more years with Mami and wished her continued success in the future. Rhea Ripley had a heartfelt reaction to this loving post by her husband.

In the comment section, the former Women's World Champion expressed her love for her husband with a bunch of red heart emojis.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️" posted Ripley

Check out her comment below:

Ripley&#039;s comment [Image via Buddy Matthews&#039; Instagram]
Ripley's comment [Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram]

Rhea Ripley scored a big win in her home country, Australia, this week at Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley has been on a roll in WWE. Recently, she returned to her home country, Australia, for the Crown Jewel PLE in Perth. The Eradicator teamed up with her longtime ally IYO SKY to face The Kabuki Warriors in an epic tag team match.

Mami received a loud reaction from the fans at the RAC Arena. It was a grand return to the country for Ripley in her birthday week, and she was getting all the love from the fans. In a dominant fashion, she showcased her wrath in the ring on Asuka and Kairi Sane. Following a memorable tag team battle, Ripley and her partner SKY scored the big win in Australia.

Then, the former Women's World Champion took some time to celebrate with the fans. Ripley looked happier than ever as she soaked up the energy from the WWE Universe. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Ripley from here on out in the Stamford-based promotion.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
