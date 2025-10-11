Buddy Matthews sends a heartwarming message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday

Buddy Matthews has penned a heartfelt message for his spouse Rhea Ripley on the occasion of her 29th birthday. The couple tied the knot in June this past year. Buddy Matthews has been missing from in-ring action since he unsuccessfully challenged Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Championship on his home-soil at Grand Slam Australia. The Hounds of Hell member had to finish the match after sustaining a severe injury to his ankle during his entrance for the bout. He has been on the mend since, notifying fans about mobility issues his ankle was facing a few months ago. He even underwent surgery this past August.While Matthews is no doubt preparing and rearing to return to the squared circle, he has continued to maintain an active presence on social media, where he frequently posts snapshots of his life with his spouse, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator turned 29 this Saturday on October 11, and a few hours ago the former AEW World Trios Champion shared several photographs alongside Mami on Instagram, wishing his wife a happy birthday with a heartfelt message. &quot;Happiest Birthday to the love of my life! Every day she gets more &amp; more beautiful! Can’t wait to spend MANY MANY more with you by my side! Enjoy this day &amp; kick some a**!! 🎉🥳🙌,&quot; Buddy captioned his post.Check out Matthews' IG post BELOW: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda Wrestling joins Matthews in wishing Rhea Ripley the very best on the occasion of her birthday. Buddy Matthews may have teased his AEW return recentlyBuddy Matthews has been missing from AEW programming for several months now. In his absence, his stable-mate Brody King has cultivated an incredibly successful partnership with Bandido, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships last August at Forbidden Door 2025 along with &quot;The Most Wanted&quot;. A recent report noted that Matthews is not expected to be back in some time, claiming that he could be out till the end of the year. Amidst his ongoing hiatus, the &quot;Best Kept Secret&quot; took to X/Twitter this Friday to post a picture of his entrance with an hourglass emoji in the caption, potentially indicating that he could be coming back sooner than expected. Screenshot of Matthews' X/Twitter post [Source : X/Twitter]It remains to be seen when Buddy Matthews will appear again on AEW television.