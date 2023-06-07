Rhea Ripley reacts to former AEW star threatening to hit her following WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley found herself in the crosshairs with former AEW star Brandi Rhodes.

During Cody Rhodes' appearance on The MizTV on RAW, an intense confrontation occurred with Dominik Mysterio, whom SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley accompanied.

Amidst the boos from the crowd, Dominik compared Rhodes to his father, Rey Mysterio, by calling him a "dead-beat dad." In response, Cody mocked Dominik's prison tattoo, which resulted in the latter slapping him before seeking shelter behind his mother.

With Ripley and Mysterio exiting the ring, Cody Rhodes took out his anger on The Miz. Meanwhile, his wife Brandi took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the altercation, stating that although her husband would never hit a woman, she wouldn't hesitate.

In response to Brandi's tweet, Rhea Ripley fired back with a gif of herself performing the iconic DX "s*ck it" pose, indicating her defiance and challenging Brandi Rhodes to bring it on.

Check out her tweet below:

The heated encounter left the audience captivated and eager to see how the storyline would progress in the future between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley Breaks silence on WWE betrayal anniversary of the Judgement Day

Rhea Ripley recently responded to a significant WWE betrayal on RAW a year ago. Judgment Day, led by Edge with Damian Priest and Ripley, had been a dominant force. However, when Finn Balor joined the group, they turned on the Hall of Famer, launching a vicious attack to eject him from the faction.

When the moment was recalled on Twitter by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley responded with one word.

"Family," Ripley wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

The betrayal of Edge by Judgment Day, led by Rhea Ripley, stands as a significant moment in WWE history.

