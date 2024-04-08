Rhea Ripley receives non-PG three-word message from Buddy Matthews after WrestleMania XL

AEW star Buddy Matthews has just left a hilarious comment on his fiancée Rhea Ripley's post following her successful title defense at WrestleMania XL last night against Becky Lynch.

The Eradicator and The Man opened up Night One of the latest iteration of the Grandest Stage of Them All as they put on a showcase to prove who was truly deserving to be the Women's World Champion. Lynch had to work her way back to the title picture after being unsuccessful in winning the Royal Rumble match. She did so by being the sole survivor at this year's Elimination Chamber match.

In the end, Rhea Ripley would defend her title, continuing her dominant reign. She tweeted following her win, posting a picture of her pinning Becky Lynch for the win. She claimed that she was always on top after proving this in the ring. Buddy Matthews replied to this with some playful banter.

Their interaction can be seen below.

"ALWAYS ON TOP! #WrestleManiaXL," Ripley wrote.

The AEW star had a playful way with words as he replied to Ripley.

"Well… Not, “ALWAYS,” replied Matthews.

Buddy Matthews also reacted to Rhea Ripley's entrance

The former Cruiserweight Champion also had something to say after his fiancée's entrance last night. She had a special entrance of her own, as her theme song was sung live by Motionless in White.

On Twitter, Buddy Matthews commented on seeing the entrance and expressed how much he loved it.

Currently, both Australian stars have made dominant runs in their respective heel factions. Aside from being at the top of the women's division, Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day continue to be one of the top factions in the company. It remains to be seen who can topple them.

Matthews on the other hand is part of the House of Black, one of the top trios in AEW. Both stars have been achieving success in their respective ways, despite being from rival promotions.

