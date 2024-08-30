Rhea Ripley reveals story behind her matching tattoo with Toni Storm

Rhea Ripley has discussed her matching tattoos with Toni Storm. Both stars have been successful in their respective promotions.

For months, The Eradicator has been the mainstay of RAW and arguably the face of the women's division. She recently left Judgement Day and has been going together with Damian Priest. The Terror Twins will compete against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin this weekend.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm has been rocking her Timeless gimmick for months now. She lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at this year's All In London. Rhea Ripley and Toni shared the WWE locker room from 2017 to 2021 before Storm signed with All Elite Wrestling the following year.

While speaking on WWE Tattooed, Rhea Ripley revealed she got her first tattoo with Toni Storm, and they inked the date of the revolutionary Evolution pay-per-view. The all-women event took place on October 28, 2018, but the date holds a special personal meaning for Ripley.

"So my first tattoo was actually, it was this one on my wrist and it's the date of Evolution pay-per-view. I think the day before Evolution, I went with Toni Storm, and the funny thing about this date and why it's so special to me is because it was the exact same date six years prior of when I tried out for Riot City Wrestling in Australia. So it's technically the start of my wrestling career, and it's also the start of the women's evolution, which I think was absolutely wild. So we both got matching little tattoos of the date," she said. (01:43 - 02:22)

Dominik Mysterio explains why Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were thrown out of Judgement Day

The Judgement Day ran the RAW brand for over two years. However, Rhea Ripley and Damian are no longer part of the faction after they got betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

While speaking with the New York Post, Dirty Dom revealed both the stars thought they had 'gotten ahead of themselves.'

“Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together," Mysterio said.

It will be interesting to see who wins the Mixed Tag Team match between the Terror Twins and the Mysterio and Liv Morgan duo at the Bash of Berlin premium live event.

