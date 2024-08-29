Dominik Mysterio explains why The Judgment Day cut ties with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio didn't compete at WWE SummerSlam but was a part of a major betrayal on the show. The second-generation star recently addressed why the faction cut ties with The Terror Twins.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day imploded at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio when Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio betrayed The Terror Twins. After the event, The Prince introduced the group's new iteration with the addition of Carlito and Liv Morgan.

In an interview with the New York Post, Dominik Mysterio addressed the reason behind cutting ties with The Archer of Infamy and Mami. The second-generation star stated Priest and Ripley had gotten ahead of themselves and considered them lesser, which is why they decided to take out the trash:

“Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together," Mysterio said. [H/T - New York Post]

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest tried to attack The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day's new iteration made its presence felt on Monday Night RAW. However, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest weren't done with the group, as they were blindsided and booted out unceremoniously.

Later, Priest and Ripley united on Monday Night RAW and tried to get the upper hand on Finn Balor. Unfortunately, JD McDonagh made the save and the remaining members escaped.

Later, the faction systematically outnumbered Damian Priest and attacked Rhea Ripley with a Steel Chair. In the end, the new variation of The Judgment Day stood tall inside the square circle.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio scored a fall over Rey Mysterio and secured a win for The Judgment Day. Sadly, they were interrupted by The Terror Twins.

Within the havoc, Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan escaped. However, The Terror Twins made a statement by hitting their respective finishers on JD McDonagh and Carlito ahead of their mixed tag team match in Berlin.

