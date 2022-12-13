Create

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend reacts to RAW segment with fellow Judgment Day member

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 13, 2022 10:03 AM IST
Rhea Ripley
The muscle of The Judgment Day - The Nightmare Rhea Ripley

The Nightmare Rhea Ripley is one of the most prominent features on Monday Night RAW. Following her appearance on tonight's episode, the AEW star and her boyfriend Buddy Mathews reacted via Twitter.

Ever since the end of WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio has joined Judgment Day and has been hanging out with Rhea Ripley ever since. He even calls her 'Mami'.

The two have been spending a lot of time together. Dominik recently tried to take The Nightmare to his home for Thanksgiving, but that didn't go as planned.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Rhea was featured on the show twice as she was at ringside for the six-man tag team match between Judgment Day and the team of Street Profits and Akira Tozawa.

.@RheaRipley_WWE loves watching "The Heartthrob" @DomMysterio35 go to work!#WWERaw https://t.co/Q2eSTJ5wQf

Following that, Rhea Ripley came with Dominik for her match against Asuka. As she made her way to the ring with the 25-year-old star, her boyfriend Buddy Mathews took to Twitter.

"@RheaRipley_WWE is ALL MINE!!" Mathews tweeted.
@RheaRipley_WWE is ALL MINE!! https://t.co/826qXB6RmP

The Nightmare put on a tough fight against The Empress of Tomorrow. After a hard-fought contest, she emerged victorious, even after Asuka spit blue mist all over Dominik.

Do you like the pairing of Dominik and Ripley on screen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
