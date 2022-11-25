Rhea Ripley and Dominik showed up at Rey Mysterio's house during Thanksgiving and attacked the former WWE Champion in front of his family.

Dominik turned on his father at Clash at the Castle, aligning himself with the heelish Judgment Day faction. He then went on to establish a peculiar relationship with The Eradicator, and began referring to her as 'Mami'.

WWE recently uploaded a video on Twitter showing Dominik inviting Rhea Ripley to his parent's house as a guest for Thanksgiving. The door was initially answered by his mother Angie, and he introduced the former RAW Women's Champion to her.

She refused to let them in, however, which led to Rey Mysterio approaching the Judgment Day members and telling them to leave. They forced their way into the house and started attacking The Master of the 619, targeting his injured leg.

You can check out the entire clip below:

Rhea Ripley describes her relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Before Rey Mysterio's son turned heel and joined The Judgment Day, he was the victim of countless attacks by The Eradicator. After joining the Group, Rhea Ripley announced that she made him into a new man.

Speaking to The New York Post in a recent interview, Ripley described her on-screen relationship with Dominik.

"Me and Dom Dom, we’re just going out there and we’re having fun. We’re being menaces to society and just going out there and doing whatever we want. We’ve definitely put our own spice onto it. This all just started from me wearing an “I’m Your Papi” shirt. I knew that I was coming back and I knew I wanted to screw with Ray on his (25th WWE) anniversary. I was like you know what, I’m going to order this shirt and wear it on TV and that was it pretty much," said Ripley.

The Judgment Day is currently involved in a feud with The O.C as part of the RAW brand. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to compete at Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday night.

What are your thoughts on Dominik and Rhea attacking Rey Msyterio? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes