Rhea Ripley seemingly paid tribute to major AEW star at WWE Backlash

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley seemingly paid tribute to a top AEW star at the recently concluded Backlash premium live event. That talent is none other than TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Ripley had her first SmackDown Women's Title defense at the blockbuster event in Puerto Rico. She faced Zelina Vega and retained the gold after hitting the Riptide on the LWO member.

There was one incident during the match which especially caught the attention of fans. While Vega started on the offensive, The Eradicator stopped her momentum after hitting a vicious powerbomb. Ripley then went for the cover in a similar way to AEW star Jade Cargill.

Humble Goldberg @goldberg_humble Looks like Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash Looks like Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Jade Cargill at WWE Backlash https://t.co/Yy6Oy5jrqm

It is interesting to note that Cargill herself is coming off a successful title defense against Taya Valkyrie on the April 26, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. She also squashed Gia Scott on last week's Rampage.

Damian Priest recently heaped praise on his stablemate Rhea Ripley

While speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest called Ripley the "greatest female wrestler" of all time.

He further added that The Eradicator is in a "class of her own" and predicted a bright future for his fellow Judgment Day member.

"Rhea [Ripley] is the number one champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business or on the planet right now that could threaten her. Nobody can dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own, and she's just getting started, which is crazy," said Damian Priest. [From 52:08 to 52:30]

Priest also stated that he wants to induct Rhea Ripley into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I hope I get to induct her [Rhea Ripley] into the Hall of Fame, or at least be a part of it when that day comes. Her being the number one pick, that is a no-brainer," added Priest. [From 52:31 to 52:42]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the current SmackDown Women's Champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Who do you think will emerge as Ripley's next challenger after Backlash 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes