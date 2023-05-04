"In a class of her own" - 40-year-old superstar reveals they want to induct Rhea Ripley into the WWE Hall of Fame

A WWE Superstar would like the opportunity to induct Rhea Ripley into the Hall of Fame when the time comes.

Rhea Ripley's career in WWE is just getting started, and she has already accomplished more than most superstars will during their entire time with the company. The 26-year-old successfully avenged her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 by defeating her after a Riptide off the middle turnbuckle to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest praised Rhea Ripley and claimed that she was already the greatest female wrestler of all time.

"Rhea [Ripley] is the number one champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business or on the planet right now that could threaten her. Nobody can dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own, and she's just getting started, which is crazy," said Damian Priest. [From 52:08 to 52:30]

The Archer of Infamy added that he would like to induct The Eradicator into the WWE Hall of Fame down the line.

"I hope I get to induct her [Rhea Ripley] into the Hall of Fame, or at least be a part of it when that day comes. Her being the number one pick, that is a no-brainer," added Priest. [From 52:31 to 52:42]

Rhea Ripley will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley will put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against LWO's Zelina Vega this Saturday at Backlash.

Despite being the SmackDown Women's Champion, The Eradicator has been drafted to RAW, along with the entire The Judgment Day faction. Ripley's first title defense since capturing the title at WrestleMania 39 will be against Zelina Vega this Saturday night at the premium live event. The LWO faction has been drafted to SmackDown, so this will likely be Zelina's only shot at the title any time soon.

Zelina Vega will enter the match as a massive underdog but will receive tons of support from the crowd in Puerto Rico, and she could use their energy to give Ripley a challenge this Saturday night.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide . Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina VegaWith the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 Zelina Vega👑 With the perfect Counter to Rhea Ripley's Riptide 😲. Love seeing it from this Angle 📸 https://t.co/6iOEFKjXnQ

The Eradicator has her entire career in front of her and seems destined to become a WWE Hall of Famer down the line. It will be interesting to see who challenges the SmackDown Women's Champion next if she is able to retain at Backlash this Saturday.

