Rhea Ripley sets a massive new record in WWE at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 Night One was well received by fans after they got to witness an instant classic between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. After the event, Ripley made history as she became the first female WWE Superstar to hold a total of four different titles in WWE.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley put on a record-setting performance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she won a gimmick match lasting over an hour. After her win, she chose to go after SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Last night, the two stars arguably gave their best inside the squared circle for the most important prize on the blue brand. Ripley hit Flair with an Avalanche Riptide to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and end The Queen's reign.

The Nightmare created a new record in WWE as she became the first woman to hold four different singles women's championships in the company, including the NXT United Kingdom Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship.

At just 26-year-old, The Nightmare has made history on several occasions in the company. It will be interesting to see what Rhea Ripley does next on the blue brand after WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley faced Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for the second time in her WWE career

In 2020, Rhea Ripley, who had recently won the NXT Women's Championship, appeared on the main roster to make a statement, during which she challenged the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair.

After The Nightmare successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Portland, The Queen blindsided her and accepted her challenge to come after her for the NXT Women's Championship.

The two superstars met at WrestleMania 36, where the developmental brand's most important prize was defended against Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, the match took place at the Performance Center due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Nightmare and The Queen put their bodies on the line to win the title, but Flair was one step ahead at the time, which allowed her to win over a rising star and end her run as the champion. However, after three years, Ripley finally avenged her loss at the SoFi Stadium by defeating The Queen.

