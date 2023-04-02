Charlotte Flair breaks down in tears after she loses WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair broke down in tears after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley has been on a collision course with Charlotte Flair ever since she won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. This match has been three years in the making since Charlotte defeated Rhea three years ago at WrestleMania.

The feud came full circle three years later. Over the past few weeks, both women have taken shots at each other. At WrestleMania 39, it was finally time for both women to come to blows in the ring.

The match between Charlotte and Rhea lived up to the expectations of fans. Both women brought the fight and showed determination to win the title. There were plenty of good spots and false finishes in the match. It was a highly physical encounter.

During the closing moments of the match, both women battled for position on the top rope. Rhea slammed Flair's face into the post. She then hit the Riptide from the top rope for the win.

Following the defeat, Charlotte broke down in tears as she smiled at Rhea Ripley, who celebrated her victory in the ring.

Finally, Rhea Ripley was able to overcome Charlotte Flair to win her second Women's Title on the main roster. She is a former RAW Women's Champion.

