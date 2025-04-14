Rhea Ripley sends internet spinning with cheeky post ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, husband reacts

WWE's Rhea Ripley recently posted a picture of herself ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of The Immortals will feature several blockbuster matches. While the star was counting down the days for the event, her husband, Buddy Matthews, commented on social media. The latter injured his ankle in February at Grand Slam Australia and seems to be supporting his wife in her high-stakes match at the upcoming show.
IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at The Grandest Stage of Them All. While The Eradicator was sidelined from the championship match after losing it, she ultimately made her way through and will be involved in the Triple Threat bout for the gold.
Recently, Rhea Ripley took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a picture of herself on the social media platform. Later, Buddy Matthews posted a GIF of Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance, implying that his wife once again has broken the Internet.
"Internet...." he wrote.
Rhea Ripley expresses her feelings ahead of WrestleMania 41
The former Women's World Champion will be looking to capture the title once again at WrestleMania 41, one of the biggest stages in the pro wrestling business.
While speaking with the Toronto Sun, Rhea said that she was feeling extremely nervous before the mega event.
"No, I still get so extremely nervous. I feel like if you don't get nervous, especially before WrestleMania, I feel like you just don't care, and once you don't care, I think it's time to quit the business. I think everyone should be getting nervous, especially before WrestleMania," she said.
It remains to be seen who will walk out as the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41.