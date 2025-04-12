"I think it's time to quit the business" - Rhea Ripley makes a bombshell statement days before WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is set to enter her sixth WrestleMania, and the Women's World Championship is on the line. Mami recently made a bombshell statement ahead of the show in Las Vegas, and it could come as a surprise to many.

WrestleMania is the biggest destination for a performer in the Stamford-based promotion, as not everyone can compete at the event, let alone win championships at The Grandest Stage of Them All in their careers. Luckily, Rhea Ripley has achieved the feat on different occasions, and her passion for the industry has only grown.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the host mentioned how Tiffany Stratton was nervous entering her first WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair and asked Rhea Ripley if she feels the same way when she's set to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Mami made a bombshell statement on what a performer should feel when they're set to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She expressed that nervousness is a part of the game, and anyone who doesn't feel the pressure shouldn't be in it or quit the business if they don't have the passion.

"No, I still get so extremely nervous. I feel like if you don't get nervous, especially before WrestleMania, I feel like you just don't care, and once you don't care, I think it's time to quit the business. I think everyone should be getting nervous, especially before WrestleMania. I think everyone should be getting nervous before every moment on TV or different PLE because it means that you care about the product and what you're putting out there for everyone else to see as well," Ripley said. (From 03:33 to 04:03)

Rhea Ripley will compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley captured her second Women's World Championship when she defeated Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, Mami took her eyes off the prize when she defended the title against IYO SKY and lost.

In the coming weeks, the 28-year-old became persistent and refused to let anyone get an opportunity before her. After weeks of interfering and bickering against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, Adam Pearce came up with a solution.

After Belair officiated a title rematch between Ripley and IYO and declared it a double DQ, a Triple Threat match was announced for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Toronto Sun and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

