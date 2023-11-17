Rhea Ripley shares workout photo with Buddy Matthews

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a picture of herself working out alongside her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews met during their time together in WWE in 2020. They confirmed their relationship in May 2022, solidifying their wrestling power couple status.

A few months ago, The Eradicator revealed the heartwarming news of her engagement to AEW Star Buddy Mathews on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans and wrestlers. The couple has playfully teased each other on social media in the past, with Mathews making jokes about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley, who currently holds the Women's World Championship, posted the picture at the gym on her Instagram and Twitter account.

"Golds @SNM_Buddy," she wrote.

Although Mathews joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022, he has maintained his relationship with Ripley. Despite working for rival promotions, they have always supported each other.

Bill Apter says WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is the best wrestler of the year

Rhea Ripley has solidified her position as the best female wrestler, according to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Ripley's dominance in the Women's division on RAW and her significant role in the men's storylines have made her stand out among all female superstars.

At Crown Jewel, Ripley defended her title against opponents Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a fatal five-way match.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that The Eradicator's achievements make her an obvious choice for the title of the best female wrestler of the year.

"That's where even I was going. It's easy, but it's true," said Bill Apter. [17:34 - 17:38]

At Survivor Series, Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark in a singles match.

