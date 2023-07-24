NXT Superstar sends a surprising message to Rhea Ripley

An NXT Superstar has taken to social media with a surprising message for WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley is having the best run of her career alongside The Judgment Day on RAW. The 26-year-old has played a major part in her stable's rivalries with names such as Edge and Rey Mysterio. Rhea scored the biggest win of her life at WrestleMania 39, defeating Charlotte Flair to win the since-renamed Smackdown Women's Championship.

After appearing on NXT last week, Rhea took part in a Q&A for the brand's social media channels. A fan asked the Judgment Day member who she would pick for a WarGames team made up of NXT Superstars. One name that the Nightmare mentioned was former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade.

Jade took to Twitter to send a message to the Women's World Champion.

"Hey mami @RheaRipley_WWE," she tweeted.

Veteran says Rhea Ripley has been the best female wrestler of 2023

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter named Rhea Ripley as the best female wrestler of 2023 so far.

Ripley has undoubtedly been WWE's most heavily featured female superstar. Not only has she dominated the Women's division on RAW, she has had a huge part to play in the men's title scene as well. The Australian recently helped her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio win the NXT North American Championship.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter both picked Ripley as the best female wrestler of the year, stating that the decision was an easy one for them to make.

"That's where even I was going. It's easy, but it's true," said Bill Apter. [17:34 - 17:38]

Check out the full video below:

Who would you like to see challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments below.

