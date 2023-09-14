Rhyno on former WWE champion's possible retirement: "The wrestling business is really going to suffer"

Former ECW veteran, Rhyno reflectED on the potential future of pro wrestling business after a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion decides to finally hang up his boots.

Over the course of professional wrestling history, the industry has been blessed with countless veterans who have incredible minds for the business and also excel in leadership qualities, when it comes to inspiring young talents. One such veteran who is still gracing the industry at the age of 49, happens to be Christian Cage.

Christian Cage is currently signed with AEW and is doing some of the best work of his career as a despicable heel. Former WWE star and ECW star, Rhyno also seems to be a big fan of Christian, as he feels that the wrestling world would miss him when he decides to move away from the industry.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Rhyno said the following:

"Even if it's not producing, creative, something ... if one day he says, 'Hey, I'm retiring. I'm done with wrestling,' the wrestling business is really going to suffer if he just walks away from it," Rhyno said. "He can develop new talent and just [be] creative. Hopefully, he doesn't just say, 'Hey, I'm done. I'm going to go live my life.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

Rhyno also recalled his time working with Edge and Christian at the beginning of his WWE career

Edge and Christian are two of the greatest wrestling legends and also were a great team together. Rhyno was also aligned with the two at the start of his WWE career. He recalled the time working with E&C and also praised them for having great minds in wrestling.

"He's great in the ring, he's a great person," Rhyno said. "Him and Edge ... I couldn't have been aligned with two better guys starting out earlier in my career ... good friends. But Christian is ... I like him as a babyface, and he's good as a babyface, but he is a great heel. It's just the stuff where – like a turtleneck and stuff. He's got such a great mind for wrestling too. He puts in the time, and it really shows. Same thing with Edge," said Rhyno. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Christian Cage continues to be one of the best workers in the industry, as he nourishes young talent in his AEW run. Henceforth, only time will tell how much he has left in his artilery going forward.

Would you like to see Christian remain involved with the wrestling business after his in-ring retirement? Sound off in the comments section below.