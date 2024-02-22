Ric Flair airs his frustration with AEW ahead of Sting’s retirement 

Ric Flair has just made his return to AEW tonight on Dynamite. He has also shared his plans heading into Sting's retirement match coming up in a few weeks at Revolution pay-per-view.

Speaking with Renee Paquette, The Nature Boy said he is disappointed and expressed his frustration about not being as involved in The Icon's retirement match and how he was not around for the last few weeks. He then said that he would start exploring other options.

"We've known each other for quite a while so I'll just be honest with you. I really don't care if everybody likes it or not, I'm disappointed. When I signed up for this, I feel like I would be a bigger part of the picture, does it make sense? I'm not upset with Sting the person or Sting The Icon, I'm just upset I'm not more involved. Probably a personal problem I have with myself. I feel like I should be right in the middle of everything, I haven't been here for the last three or four weeks. So between you and I, I'm gonna explore some options." Ric Flair said.

Moments later, Ric Flair was seen knocking at The Young Bucks' office, and they welcomed him inside for a quick conversation. This may end up being a big turn, as they are scheduled to face Sting and Darby Allin on March 3.

