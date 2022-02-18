WWE legend believes Bray Wyatt surprise debut could have made more impact than Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair recently downplayed AEW's surprise debut, which turned out to be Keith Lee on the February 9th episode of Dynamite.

The Limitless One dominated Isiah Kassidy in a one-sided match, thus earning himself a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th.

Although the former NXT Champion's debut was well-received by wrestling fans, The Nature Boy doesn't feel Tony Khan's promotion delivered on the hype created around the "surprise debut."

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair first spoke about Lee's WWE departure, saying that the company couldn't figure out how to propel his character.

The WWE Hall of Famer further believes Bray Wyatt would have been the definition of a surprise debut over Keith Lee:

"They could never figure out what to do with this character. They came out of the gate strong with him. And yeah, I actually think they went back and forth a couple of times trying to work things out with him. I don't know what happened. But not taking anything away from Keith Lee, but a big surprise to me would have been Bray Wyatt," Ric Flair said. (1:32 to 1:57)

Wyatt's next destination is still one of the most talked-about topics in pro wrestling today.

Since his sudden WWE release last year, fans have been wondering whether the former Universal Champion will follow in the footsteps of other stars who found a new wrestling home in AEW.

Bray Wyatt's wrestling future has been up in the air ever since news broke that he has ventured into Hollywood for a movie role.

Keith Lee will have an uphill task at AEW Revolution 2022

While only time will tell whether or not Bray Wyatt will debut in Tony Khan's promotion, Keith Lee has been the company's biggest signing in 2022 thus far.

The 37-year-old star will be hoping to rise through the ranks by winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder match next month. The winner will get the opportunity to challenge Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship.

Aside from Lee, Wardlow has secured his place in the ladder match, leaving four more participants yet to be determined. It will be interesting to see which star earns his spot through the qualification matches in the weeks to come.

What do you make of Ric Flair's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Edited by Genci Papraniku