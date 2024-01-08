Ric Flair breaks silence after big return on AEW Collision

AEW star Ric Flair has spoken out after his big return on the latest episode of Collision on Saturday. Ric had been away from the screen for a while, and it was great to see him back.

The Nature Boy took to Instagram to post a message on how much he loved being on Collision. What made it even more special for him was that it was held in his hometown of Charlotte.

In what appeared to be an emotional post, Ric Flair wrote:

“Felt So Amazing To Be Back In Charlotte Last Night For #AEWCollision! Charlotte Always Has Been & Always Will Be Flair Country! WOOOOO! @AEW.”

It marks a big turnaround for The Nature Boy after he was criticized for inappropriate remarks to female fans in the audience on an episode of Rampage in November. It just goes to show that time is a great healer and that legends like Ric Flair will be cherished.

AEW Collision ratings slump despite Ric Flair’s appearance

Ric Flair’s appearance did not help AEW Collision to rake up the big numbers when it comes to ratings. That is despite the fact that Sting and Darby Allin were also on the match card for the night.

Forbes reporter Alfred Konuwa posted the bad news for Tony Khan on his Twitter account. He said that in addition to Collision not bringing in good numbers, TK’s NFL team, Jacksonville Jaguars, also lost out to the Tennessee Titans to be eliminated from the playoffs.

“Tough day for the Khans. #Jaguars get upset by the Titans to miss the playoffs, and Collision viewership drops under 400K🤷🏿. P2+: 397K - Down 37% vs. last week. 18-49: 170K - Down 3% vs. last week,” he tweeted.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will look to bump up the ratings in the wake of what happened on Saturday.

