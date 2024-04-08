Ric Flair breaks silence after Roman Reigns loses Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40

Ric Flair tweeted after the epic WrestleMania XL main event, which consisted of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

The Nature Boy is a WWE legend who has won multiple championships in the promotion. He has been signed to AEW since October 2023.

The American Nightmare has finally finished his story after defeating the Tribal Chief and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Roman Reigns carried the title for more than 1300 days and made it more prestigious than ever. However, his record-setting reign ended in an incredible main event with massive stars like The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins.

Recently, the Nature Boy took to Twitter and applauded the stars for their great efforts.

"Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know You! Cody, You Finally Lived Your Dad’s Dream! Love You All! WOOOOO! -Naitch," Ric Flair shared.

It remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes' defeated his indomitable reign.

