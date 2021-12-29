"I'm happy" - Ric Flair comments on former WWE star signing with AEW after being released

Ric Flair is happy that Ruby Soho landed on her feet in AEW.

After being released from WWE in June 2021, Soho debuted in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view as the joker in the women's battle royal.

On the latest edition of the Woooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, 16-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about his thoughts on AEW star Ruby Soho.

Ric Flair said that he was a fan of Ruby Soho's in-ring ability and revealed how he texted the current AEW star after her match against Ronda Rousey when she was still with WWE. Flair said he was happy to see Soho bounce back after her WWE release to do well in AEW:

"I texted her when she was wrestling Ronda Rousey one time and Ronda was selling for her. I texted and said don't ever walk away, turn your back on someone like Ronda Rousey. I've tried to give her little tips about things and she'll say, 'Anything you can tell me about wrestling' so I got to be on a regular texting basis with them when I saw her at the shows but I'm happy she's healthy. I think they world of Ruby and she can do real well over there and I'm happy she landed on her feet in AEW and she really deserves all the respect in the world. I love her."

Ruby Soho has found success in AEW since her debut

Following her WWE release in June 2021, Ruby Soho posted teasers of her impending return to wrestling, once her non-compete was up, on social media. They garnered a lot of attention and she ended up making her AEW debut at All Out as the Joker in the women's Casino Battle Royale, winning the match and a title shot against Britt Baker.

Although Ruby Soho was unsuccessful in her AEW Women's Championship match against Britt Baker, she's once again close to holding gold in AEW and is in the final of the TBS title tournament after beating Nyla Rose on Dynamite last week. Soho will take on the winner of the other semi-final between Jade Carfill and Thunder Rosa in the final.

