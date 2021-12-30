"It's like every time they bring back Austin to RAW" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on recent AEW match

AEW's Holiday Bash last week did a big rating, drawing in over one million viewers. The main event featured Sting wrestling in the historic Greensboro Coliseum again.

On his Woooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked about Sting's performance in the main event, with the show drawing an impressive rating.

Flair loved the match and everyone's performance, reserving particular praise for Sting, and comparing him wrestling in the main event as being a special occasion akin to Stone Cole Steve Austin making a special appearance on WWE RAW:

He really legitimately is what we call an icon. He's given so much to the business and he was really actively participating in the match. He looked great. He did the dive off the top rope onto the guys and my hat's off to him. I think it was great. It's like every time they bring back Austin to RAW or something like that. They're going to get a number just because of who the main event guy is and the match was good. The guys fed Sting. He couldn't have asked for a better scenario. I'm happy for him. Punk paying tribute to him was awesome too. I enjoyed that.

I'm not taking anybody out of the equation. I'm, you know, always rooting for the old guy. They all did a great job. The components, everybody worked together. Nobody seemed to be upset with anybody else, the momentum, they shared it and they passed it on and [FTR], those guys fed everybody, it just was the perfect blend of chemistry and the emotion was high.

What went down in the main event of AEW Holiday Bash?

The main event of AEW Holiday Bash saw Sting wrestle in the Greensboro Coliseum after ages, teaming up with CM Punk and Darby Allin to take on MJF and FTR. Sting rolled back the years during the match, putting in an amazing performance - including a dive from the top rope out to ringside.

The finish of the match saw Dax Harwood save MJF from a precarious position by pushing him out of the ring. CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin then hit Harwood with their respective finishers before Punk pinned the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

