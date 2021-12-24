"I hope he has a good business manager" - Hall of Famer comments on whether MJF should leave AEW for WWE when his contract expires

Ric Flair recently weighed in on whether MJF should leave AEW for WWE.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported that WWE and its broadcast partners, FOX and USA, might be interested in signing MJF if he becomes a free agent. The rising star's AEW deal expires in 2024.

Ric Flair praised MJF on his podcast Wooooo Nation Uncensored. Flair was also asked about WWE's reported interest in MJF and whether MJF should leave AEW for WWE.

Flair said that MJF was so good that he would be a good fit in either WWE or AEW, adding that he hoped the 25-year-old had a good business manager to get the best deal possible for himself:

"I think he goes anywhere he wants to go. I hope he has a good business manager, a good agent, not some dumb son of a b***h like I've had in the past. Someone who knows what they are doing. Either company."

Ric Flair also gave his take on MJF's in-ring work:

"I think it's very good. He works like a heel and when he gets on top of a guy, which is the important thing, he stays on him, he knows when to back up. he knows when to air the crowd, by aired I mean give it a chance to breathe before he attacks again. That's a key thing that a lot of guys don't understand."

MJF is currently feuding with CM Punk

MJF is involved in a heated feud with CM Punk, which is currently one of the top storylines on AEW television. It started with Punk interrupting an MJF promo before refusing a handshake and heading to the back, giving MJF a taste of his own disrespect.

A promo battle followed and this all led to a three on three tag-team match on the Holiday edition of Dynamite earlier this week with MJF and FTR taking on CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin. The match ended with a win for the babyfaces after Dax Harwood was pinned. As for MJF, he didn't really get in the ring much and scampered at the end, arguably costing his team the match.

