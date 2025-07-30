  • home icon
  Ric Flair doesn't think WWE Hall of Famer needed a retirement match, says he's got "enough money"

Ric Flair doesn’t think WWE Hall of Famer needed a retirement match, says he’s got “enough money”

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 30, 2025 00:47 GMT
Ric Flair is a former AEW star
Ric Flair is a former AEW star [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

Ric Flair recently opened up about a WWE veteran's final match. The last Saturday Night's Main Event saw Goldberg retire. He had his final dance with Gunther, and the duo had a solid contest. The 58-year-old veteran gave his all in the ring for the last time. Fans were happy to see him wrestle and were on their feet for the entire contest.

The Nature Boy has had a legendary career, too. It was filled with record-breaking championship wins and innumerable great matches. Before SNME, he wrestled his last match in the global sports entertainment juggernaut at WrestleMania XXIV, where he lost to Shawn Michaels.

While talking to Ariel Helwani, Ric revealed that he watched Goldberg's final match but didn't like it. When asked why, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that the Myth had enough money and didn't need to compete in a final match.

"I did (if he watched Goldberg’s final match). Not really (if he liked it)... No, I mean, Bill's got enough money, I don't think he needed to do that. There's nothing wrong with it. I just hold Bill in high esteem because you have no idea how much he's been ridiculed just from jealousy. And I'm glad he had it... I just hate to see anybody when you can't give your best. I was lucky with Shawn," he said. (36:31 - 37:10)
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ric Flair talks about his health after Hulk Hogan's demise

The late, great Hulk Hogan passed last week, and fans all over the world mourned. Ric Flair also broke down in tears when he heard about it.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, the Nature Boy said that Hulk's passing away is giving him anxiety that he could be next in line after the Hulkster.

"I'm 5 years older than Hulk, and I don't hurt at all. I've had some serious health issues, but I don't have an ache or pain in my body... Of course, it gives me anxiety that I could be next," he said.
It remains to be seen which promotion Ric Flair will show up in next.

Please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
