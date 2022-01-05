"I don't know who either of them is" - Ric Flair gives his honest opinion on two recent AEW signings

WCW legend Ric Flair has given his honest opinion on two of AEW's latest signings, Kyle O'Reilly and Mercedes Martinez.

Kyle O'Reilly made his first AEW appearance at the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite. He ultimately made his in-ring debut at the "New Year's Smash" edition the following week.

Mercedes Martinez also returned to the company at the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite. It was Martinez's first appearance in two years as she sided with Jade Cargill to attack Thunder Rosa. She announced on Twitter that she had become an official employee after the episode went off air.

The Nature Boy discussed the signings with Mark Madden on the "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast. Flair mentioned that he wasn't familiar with either of the stars' previous work so couldn't make a fair judgment on them.

"I’ve never seen them work so I cant judge their work or what they’re capable of. Somebody obviously sees something in him [Kyle], I don’t think Tony would hire him just because he’s a good guy," says Ric Flair.

Ric Flair doesn't believe in the idea of building the performers up in multiperson tag matches;

"I don’t know who either one of them is, and I don’t think that’s the way to build them either," Flair said.

Ric Flair will have to wait for the fallout this week on AEW

With O'Reilly and Martinez being so new to the roster, new and casual fans of AEW will not know much about the new signings. However, they will be quickly brought up to speed with them over the next few weeks.

AEW's premiere on new channel TBS is on January 5th. The first of four "Saturday Fight Night" specials on TNT airing on January 8th entitled "Battle of the Belts".

Both new signings have got things to do as well. Martinez will surely be getting a response from Thunder Rosa after her beat down. O'Reilly along with reDRagon teammate Bobby Fish, are in the early stages of a storyline with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks.

How will these stories play out? Tune into AEW television to find out.

