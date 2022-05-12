"Made me your biggest fan" - Ric Flair heaps praise on former WWE Champion after AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite witnessed the human demolition derby between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy, prompting praise from sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair via Twitter.

Hardy and Allin fought in the main event of AEW's Wednesday Night Show, with the face-painted daredevils battling in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals. Midway through the night, it was announced that their match would be an Anything Goes Match per Darby's request.

The pair made the most of the stipulation, leaping from unimaginable heights and performing spots, not for the faint of heart. Ric Flair aimed all of his praise towards Hardy, claiming that he had become his "biggest fan ever" following the clash:

"@JEFFHARDYBRAND, You Have EXCEEDED ALL GOALS And Have Made Me Your Biggest Fan Ever! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite."

Jeff signed with AEW in the aftermath of Revolution 2022, where he came to the aid of Darby Allin, Sting, and his brother Matt as the AFO launched upon them. Since the pair shared the ring, fans have clamored for their dream match. Emerging victorious by reversing Allin's pinfall attempt, Hardy has qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament semi-finals.

Jeff Hardy will face Adam Cole in the next round of AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Only Adam Cole stands between the Charismatic Enigma and the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament. The Bay Bay also advanced to the next stage of the tournament with a win on Dynamite, defeating Dax Harwood earlier on in the night.

As Hardy celebrated his victory, Cole stood with the Young Bucks and reDRagon as they eyed both Hardys in the ring. There were multiple layers to this final shot of the show, given that the former WWE stars will face one another next.

At the same time, the Young Bucks have teased a rematch with the Hardys since their reunion within the promotion. They stared down the legends after Jeff had defeated Kyle O'Reilly in the last round. It seems like only a matter of time before we get to their clash, and perhaps Cole vs. Hardy in the semi-finals will serve as the catalyst.

Edited by Angana Roy