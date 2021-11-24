"I can't help but respect them" - Ric Flair impressed with incredible athleticism of two top AEW stars

Ric Flair recently talked about The Young Bucks and admitted to being blown away by the former AEW World Tag Team Champions' athleticism.

Matt and Nick Jackson have thrilled audiences around the world with their high-octane style of work. They're arguably one of the most influential tag teams in modern professional wrestling and have earned the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's "Tag Team of the Decade" award for the 2010s.

On the latest edition of his new podcast, WOOOOO Nation Uncensored, 16-time world champion Ric Flair had a ton of praise for The Young Bucks.

Speaking to co-host Mark Madden, Flair praised Matt and Nick Jackson's athleticism, saying that they could do things inside the ring that he could never dream of. Flair also had a ton of praise for their demeanour backstage:

One of the reasons I've been able to adapt over the years is I can identify somebody being able to do something that I couldn't have done. I can honestly tell you, I could have learned how to do a moonsault, I could have lerned to do a couple of the things the kids can do but the stuff they do, I could never have done, I don't think so anyway. I was a division 1 athlete but the stuff those guys do, similar to The Usos and the bumps they take, I can't help but respect them, plus they're really nice respectful kids. I know that word respect is used too much by me but when you got my respect you got me.

They've come up with several different looks that work and I don't think there's any limit... they're young guys, they key for them is to stay healthy which is the key for everybody.

The Young Bucks were not cleared to compete on AEW Dynamite last week

Following their match against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy at AEW Full Gear, The Young Bucks were not cleared to wrestle on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite. This was revealed by The Young Bucks on this week's episode of Being The Elite.

It is unclear when Matt and Nick Jackson will be cleared to wrestle again by the AEW medical team although the injury issues don't seem to be too serious.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

Edited by Anirudh B