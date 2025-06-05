  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ric Flair
  • Ric Flair lashes out at WWE veteran after getting called out for controversial Jim Ross tweet

Ric Flair lashes out at WWE veteran after getting called out for controversial Jim Ross tweet

By Sujay
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:25 GMT
Ric Flair is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Ric Flair is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Ric Flair has lashed out at a WWE veteran after being called out for a controversial tweet targeting Jim Ross. This has all the makings of a mishap waiting to happen.

Ad

Ric Flair is one of the most outspoken characters in the wrestling world, and he often sends out messages that people can interpret in the wrong way. Jim Ross recently announced that he was done with surgery for his cancer treatment, and Flair posted (and later deleted) a tweet accusing him of attention-seeking.

That prompted Dutch Mantell to call out Ric Flair and label him an expletive as he urged the legend to shut up. The WWE Hall of Famer did not take kindly to that and hit back at Mantell. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion. But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health. You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel. Please Stay Strong!”
Ad
Ad

Ric Flair continued his tirade

After hitting back at Dutch Mantell, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter once again to continue his tirade. In another post, Ric Flair called out everyone else that was hating on him and openly flaunted how much money he makes.

“I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous,” he wrote.
Ad

It will be interesting to see what kind of backlash will take place after these tweets.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications