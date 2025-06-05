Ric Flair lashes out at WWE veteran after getting called out for controversial Jim Ross tweet

Ric Flair has lashed out at a WWE veteran after being called out for a controversial tweet targeting Jim Ross. This has all the makings of a mishap waiting to happen.
Ric Flair is one of the most outspoken characters in the wrestling world, and he often sends out messages that people can interpret in the wrong way. Jim Ross recently announced that he was done with surgery for his cancer treatment, and Flair posted (and later deleted) a tweet accusing him of attention-seeking.
That prompted Dutch Mantell to call out Ric Flair and label him an expletive as he urged the legend to shut up. The WWE Hall of Famer did not take kindly to that and hit back at Mantell. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:
“Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion. But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health. You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel. Please Stay Strong!”
Ric Flair continued his tirade
After hitting back at Dutch Mantell, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter once again to continue his tirade. In another post, Ric Flair called out everyone else that was hating on him and openly flaunted how much money he makes.
“I Try To Be Nice To Everybody. God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime. I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone. I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time. Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It! Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76. That’s What FAMOUS Gets. And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous,” he wrote.
It will be interesting to see what kind of backlash will take place after these tweets.