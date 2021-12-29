"It's possible" - Hall of Famer makes a bold prediction about Cody Rhodes returning to WWE

Ric Flair believes WWE would be interested in bringing back Cody Rhodes.

The former Intercontinental Champion left WWE in 2016 after growing frustrated with creative.

It's no secret that Ric Flair is a big fan of AEW star Cody Rhodes. Flair lavished praise on Cody on the latest edition of the Woooooo Nation Uncensored podcast before being asked an interesting question about the second-generation star's future.

During the show, Flair's co-host Mark Madden predicted that we could see Cody Rhodes back in WWE someday. Ric Flair agreed, saying that it would be a major move if WWE managed to bring Cody Rhodes back:

"It's possible. I know they'd take him back. I'm sure they would. The name R-H-O-D-E-S is going to be in this business until the day this business drops off the face of this earth and if they can bring Cody Rhodes back in, it would be a feather in their hat, it would speak volumes for Vince to change his mind about something because he can be in a frame of mind where he goes ,'I'm not going back, I'm not going to revisit this' and someone can tap on his shoulder and say, 'Hey, this is Cody Rhodes'"

Ric Flair on whether Cody Rhodes will be buried if he returns to WWE

Ric Flair was also asked by Mark Madden whether he felt Cody Rhodes would be buried upon his return to WWE despite presumably being given a big contract. Flair felt that Rhodes would be aware of the possibility and wouldn't just walk in there to be blindsided:

"I think Cody's smart enough to decipher that. Cody's grown up 20 years in 5 years, in terms of smarts, logistics, he knows how to promote himself... he wouldn't walk in there blindsided."

Cody Rhodes is the current AEW TNT Champion. He won the title from Sammy Guevara on last week's Christmas Day edition of Rampage.

