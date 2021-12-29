"He's 20 years younger than Sting" - WWE Hall of Famer praises AEW star after Holiday Bash

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ric Flair has heaped praise on CM Punk following the 'Holiday Bash' edition of AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk gave AEW fans a slice of nostalgia by rocking the classic 'Surfer Sting' makeup as he teamed up with the Icon and Darby Allin. The all-star team managed to pick up the win over MJF and FTR of The Pinnacle in a thrilling main event.

On the most recent episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair's co-host Mark Madden alluded to the idea of AEW having too many long matches.

Using the trios main event from Holiday Bash as an example, Flair responded to Mark with this:

"Well as you [Mark] eluded to last week it’s getting a rating and their numbers are going up with these longer matches, you know I’m not the one that can make that determination. As a fan and overall observer of the product, I think it was great and I’m happy for them, I’m happy for Tony, and always happy when a younger guy that is a big star in his own right meaning Punk, gives up a lot of praise to Sting." says Ric Flair.

When Madden stated that Punk was not that young in the grand scheme of things, the Nature Boy cut him off and put forward this point:

"Well he’s 20 years younger than Sting, I’m being serious that’s young like Steve is 62 years old and out there rocking it man. Punk’s a big star in the business so for him to do that is a very unselfish thing makes me think of him more every day. I don’t know him very well but things like that are what make people that have been in the business a long time like me take notice and pay attention and be very respectful of him." said Ric Flair.

Sting and CM Punk were universally praised by AEW fans

The sight of Sting sporting CM Punk-inspired face paint and vice versa caused pandemonium on social media.

Darby Allin got in on the act too, meeting the 2 stars in the middle with his trademark 'half-face' make-up colored in pink to pay homage to his mentor.

While future plans for Sting and Darby Allin aren't clear going into 2022, it's almost certain that Punk will lock horns with new rival MJF in the new year.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

